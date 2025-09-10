Previous
ROOM WITH A VIEW by jerzyfotos
Photo 405

ROOM WITH A VIEW

We love staying in the village when visiting Sun Peaks and the rooms always have great views. It's an older hotel with a lot of character and a balcony to shoot from. BOB
10th September 2025 10th Sep 25

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
110% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact