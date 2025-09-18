Previous
Next
LOST SHOES by jerzyfotos
Photo 409

LOST SHOES

I often wonder if the kid gets in trouble when he comes home without shoes and I see this often. Good aim. Taken on Bruno's walk a while back trying the Olympus system.
18th September 2025 18th Sep 25

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
120% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dave ace
Nicely done
November 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact