Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 409
LOST SHOES
I often wonder if the kid gets in trouble when he comes home without shoes and I see this often. Good aim. Taken on Bruno's walk a while back trying the Olympus system.
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
561
photos
64
followers
49
following
120% complete
View this month »
433
434
435
436
437
438
439
440
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
18th September 2025 7:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dave
ace
Nicely done
November 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close