PUMPKINVILLE by jerzyfotos
PUMPKINVILLE

On Bruno's walk this morning we stopped at Paynter's Market in West Kelowna, our nearest "shop local" farm stand. They have mounds of pumpkins that sure make the fall colours fabulous and fun to shoot. We love living in the Okanagan.
23rd September 2025 23rd Sep 25

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful find fv!
September 23rd, 2025  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous shot and scene.
September 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
