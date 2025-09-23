Sign up
Photo 411
PUMPKINVILLE
On Bruno's walk this morning we stopped at Paynter's Market in West Kelowna, our nearest "shop local" farm stand. They have mounds of pumpkins that sure make the fall colours fabulous and fun to shoot. We love living in the Okanagan.
23rd September 2025
Jerzy
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first.
~*~ Jo ~*~
Beautiful find fv!
September 23rd, 2025
Diana
Such a fabulous shot and scene.
September 23rd, 2025
