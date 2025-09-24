Previous
FISHING HWY by jerzyfotos
Photo 412

FISHING HWY

This huge culvert allows the stream to meander it's way under a major highway. I've passed by it many times going fishing and today seemed like a good day to shoot it with sun and reflections.
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
112% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

haskar ace
Fabulous scene and reflections. Lovely framing too.
September 25th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely reflections and framing
September 25th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Very nice shot
September 25th, 2025  
Paula Fontanini ace
I'd give this beauty multiple favs if I could! Awesome job spotting this and turning it into such an intriguing image!
September 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact