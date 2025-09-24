Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 412
FISHING HWY
This huge culvert allows the stream to meander it's way under a major highway. I've passed by it many times going fishing and today seemed like a good day to shoot it with sun and reflections.
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
531
photos
65
followers
51
following
112% complete
View this month »
405
406
407
408
409
410
411
412
Latest from all albums
407
408
15
104
409
410
411
412
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
haskar
ace
Fabulous scene and reflections. Lovely framing too.
September 25th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely reflections and framing
September 25th, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Very nice shot
September 25th, 2025
Paula Fontanini
ace
I'd give this beauty multiple favs if I could! Awesome job spotting this and turning it into such an intriguing image!
September 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close