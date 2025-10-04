Previous
PAINT IT FALL by jerzyfotos
Photo 416

PAINT IT FALL

Our shop local market has some great colorful displays that attract my lens. Paynters market could be renamed Painters market at this time of year.
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
113% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact