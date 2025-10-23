Previous
ROOSTER FISHING by jerzyfotos
Photo 423

ROOSTER FISHING

Such colorful fish in warm salt waters and this guy sure went for a big run. Always catch and release. From previous holidays and just filling blanks spaces.
23rd October 2025

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
