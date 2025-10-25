Previous
LEFT IT ALL ON THE FIELD by jerzyfotos
LEFT IT ALL ON THE FIELD

This players looks like has little left in the tank but unfortunately in a losing cause. Our Okanagan Sun were victorious in a thrilling game that I hope to follow up on more tomorrow. We're in the CJFL Canada Bowl now. Winner takes all !
25th October 2025 25th Oct 25

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
