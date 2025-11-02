Previous
filters by jerzyfotos
Gorgeous day in Kelowna and I got a chance to sample Kase filters. I quite like them and will buy a set to play around with.
2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

Jerzy

Lynne
I have Nisi filters and also the magnetic Kase Filters. Love my Kase filters. I love long exposures like this that make the water silky.
November 3rd, 2025  
