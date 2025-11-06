Previous
KNOCK HARD by jerzyfotos
Photo 432

KNOCK HARD

Cruising through the back alleys of Kelowna looking for interesting shots. The front of this building is a restaurant but the red brick and grunge caught my interest in this alley.
6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
118% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact