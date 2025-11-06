Sign up
KNOCK HARD
Cruising through the back alleys of Kelowna looking for interesting shots. The front of this building is a restaurant but the red brick and grunge caught my interest in this alley.
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
