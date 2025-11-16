Sign up
Photo 438
NO NO...PLEASE STAY
Too often people don't realize you've been waiting for someone to enter the scene and want to exit.
16th November 2025
16th Nov 25
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
Chrissie
ace
Oh, beautiful
November 16th, 2025
