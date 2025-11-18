Sign up
Photo 439
OKANAGAN LAKE
Things sure got quiet since the end of summer and the playground gets a well deserved rest. Things seem to pick up on the May Long Weekend and especially when school gets out. I like it like this.
18th November 2025
18th Nov 25
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
eDorre
ace
Serene beauty well captured
November 19th, 2025
