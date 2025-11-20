Previous
GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY by jerzyfotos
GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY

When walking Bruno this morning I caught this fabulous view when the sky opened up briefly. I sometimes carry my Olympus camera in mornings as it is quite lite and I'm trying to get used to a new system. I'm still more comfortable with Canon but cloud formations change quickly so no time to change. This is my neighbour Jason's property...my favourite neighbor that lets me shoot inside his businesses and one being Crowne and Thieves pictured here.....made by scoundrels
https://crownthieves.com/?srsltid=AfmBOorcDhre4BGtYtE30Bf3gaKPMVy6LuaIlcMxc1A09uHTNQ90wby_
20th November 2025

Jerzy

haskar ace
Right time and right place. Fav
November 20th, 2025  
Al C ace
Awesome catch
November 20th, 2025  
