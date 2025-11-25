Previous
MORNING TEST by jerzyfotos
MORNING TEST

I have shot this short cut numerous times but added a black mist filter here to take a bit of edge off the Olympus. It also gives the light a certain glow.
Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
