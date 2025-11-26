Previous
RAINY BLUES by jerzyfotos
Photo 445

RAINY BLUES

It seems hard to wear a smile when it rains this hard and your umbrella broke.
Captured recently when it rained.
26th November 2025 26th Nov 25

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first.
Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
A terrific slice of life.
December 1st, 2025  
