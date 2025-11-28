Sign up
Previous
Photo 446
COLD DAY HOT COFFEE
It seems like cold days sell more hot coffees so I got my medium one cream and waited to shoot interesting people.
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
567
photos
64
followers
49
following
122% complete
View this month »
