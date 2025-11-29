Previous
TREE LIGHTING by jerzyfotos
Photo 448

TREE LIGHTING

Well this is tree lighting Two and we have one left close to our place...walking distance. We may go just because it is so close but they get so busy and our pooch finds it hard to get through crowds. Shot yesterday in Kelowna.
29th November 2025 29th Nov 25

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
