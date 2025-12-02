Previous
SOOC RAIN by jerzyfotos
Photo 450

SOOC RAIN

I've been shooting a bit with an old camera and slow lens but like the results. It was raining too hard to go outside of the car.
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

Jerzy

Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
I like it too! I like how shooting through the rainy windshield slightly distorts the scene. Kind of an altered reality feel to it!! :)
December 4th, 2025  
That’s really cool. Hope you didn’t get wet.
December 4th, 2025  
