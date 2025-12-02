Sign up
Previous
Photo 450
SOOC RAIN
I've been shooting a bit with an old camera and slow lens but like the results. It was raining too hard to go outside of the car.
2nd December 2025
2nd Dec 25
2
1
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
571
photos
64
followers
49
following
123% complete
View this month »
443
444
445
446
447
448
449
450
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
1st December 2025 9:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Paula Fontanini
ace
I like it too! I like how shooting through the rainy windshield slightly distorts the scene. Kind of an altered reality feel to it!! :)
December 4th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
That’s really cool. Hope you didn’t get wet.
December 4th, 2025
