Previous
Next
LET'S LEAVE IT by jerzyfotos
Photo 451

LET'S LEAVE IT

Before we break it. I watched this cute youngster helping his mom with shopping Xmas decorations. (I'm just catching up with postings)
3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
124% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Paula Fontanini ace
No way, that boy looks so angelic...he'd never break anything!! :) This is so sweet with the warm lighting & the curious look on his face.
December 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact