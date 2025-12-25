Previous
While it lasts by jerzyfotos
Photo 470

While it lasts

I may shoot a couple more festive windows.
25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
128% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
that lamp has had a little too much eggnog methinks :)
December 26th, 2025  
eDorre ace
Love the sense of mystery
December 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact