Previous
ALOHA OKANAGAN by jerzyfotos
Photo 471

ALOHA OKANAGAN

You can't miss it when hunger strikes and you need a junk food fix. This young couple park the mobile kitchen right by the skating rink in downtown Kelowna and satisfy the hunger of skaters who work up appetites. I just have a coffee..one cream.
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
129% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact