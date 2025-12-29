Previous
GOOD MORNING DEER by jerzyfotos
GOOD MORNING DEER

Cutting through the neighbour's this morning with Bruno. Trying new laptop and old camera. The little Lumix fits in my top pocket so may get used a bit more often. The deer are regulars and so are we to them.
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

Jerzy

Suzanne ace
Nice one!
December 29th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Happy to see you too…
December 29th, 2025  
