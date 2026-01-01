Previous
P0LAR SWIM 2026 by jerzyfotos
P0LAR SWIM 2026

A proud father with his two kids that did the Polar Dip. It was a good turnout and a few chuckles were had by all.
Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
