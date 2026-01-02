Previous
MORNING BRUNO WALK by jerzyfotos
MORNING BRUNO WALK

I'm still picking away with this Olympus camera while trying to decide what to take traveling. It sure is light but I'm still wrapped around the big full frame. That could change as I experiment with this 4/3....or not :-)
2nd January 2026 2nd Jan 26

Jerzy

Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
Lynne
I shoot the OM-1 and OM-1.2 and love them both. My go to lens and always for travel is the 12-100. Good luck making your decision.
January 3rd, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Evocative with the lights.
January 3rd, 2026  
Jerzy ace
@lynne5477 if I had to do it again I would go OM rather than Olympus.
January 3rd, 2026  
