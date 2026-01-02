Sign up
Previous
Photo 477
MORNING BRUNO WALK
I'm still picking away with this Olympus camera while trying to decide what to take traveling. It sure is light but I'm still wrapped around the big full frame. That could change as I experiment with this 4/3....or not :-)
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
3
0
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
598
photos
66
followers
51
following
130% complete
View this month »
470
471
472
473
474
475
476
477
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lynne
I shoot the OM-1 and OM-1.2 and love them both. My go to lens and always for travel is the 12-100. Good luck making your decision.
January 3rd, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Evocative with the lights.
January 3rd, 2026
Jerzy
ace
@lynne5477
if I had to do it again I would go OM rather than Olympus.
January 3rd, 2026
