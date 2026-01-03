Previous
PHOTO BOMBERS WELCOME by jerzyfotos
Photo 478

PHOTO BOMBERS WELCOME

This morning looked like a nice day for overcast shots and I picked this lonely raft to work on. Before I knew it a flock of geese entered the scene. This would never happen if I was out trying to find and shoot birds.
Jerzy

Dorothy ace
LOL…. Certainly a gloomy morning.
January 3rd, 2026  
