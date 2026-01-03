Sign up
Photo 478
PHOTO BOMBERS WELCOME
This morning looked like a nice day for overcast shots and I picked this lonely raft to work on. Before I knew it a flock of geese entered the scene. This would never happen if I was out trying to find and shoot birds.
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
Dorothy
ace
LOL…. Certainly a gloomy morning.
January 3rd, 2026
