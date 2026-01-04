Previous
HOME LIGHT by jerzyfotos
Photo 479

HOME LIGHT

Not exactly but it's an interesting light across the road from us at the Crowne and Thieves. With the long nights in winter it is often dark when we walk in the morning and we have interesting photo opportunities. ....might be bob
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Jerzy

haskar ace
Lovwly lighting.
January 4th, 2026  
