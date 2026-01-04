Sign up
Previous
Photo 479
HOME LIGHT
Not exactly but it's an interesting light across the road from us at the Crowne and Thieves. With the long nights in winter it is often dark when we walk in the morning and we have interesting photo opportunities. ....might be bob
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
1
1
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
600
photos
67
followers
51
following
131% complete
View this month »
haskar
ace
Lovwly lighting.
January 4th, 2026
