QUITE A PARTY "Quinceañera"
If you can't beat them join them. This is huge in Mexico when a girl turns 15 to be a woman. Funny how a camera gets you into places...or barred from places. This was right in front of our hotel and I joined them. Not a good picture but it was fun.
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
