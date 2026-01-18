Previous
QUITE A PARTY "Quinceañera" by jerzyfotos
QUITE A PARTY "Quinceañera"

If you can't beat them join them. This is huge in Mexico when a girl turns 15 to be a woman. Funny how a camera gets you into places...or barred from places. This was right in front of our hotel and I joined them. Not a good picture but it was fun.
