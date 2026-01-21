Previous
COLORFUL WALL by jerzyfotos
Photo 491

COLORFUL WALL

Just one of hundreds that brighten up the neighborhoods in PV. You don't have to walk far to find a colorful display
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
134% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
That's a beautiful mural, is the beer bottle part of it?
January 22nd, 2026  
Al C ace
Great composition too
January 22nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact