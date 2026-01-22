Previous
I got it.....back off...no this is mine by jerzyfotos
Photo 492

I got it.....back off...no this is mine

A feeding frenzy that we see often when fishermen clean their catch out front here. This looks like a whole fish to fight over rather than pieces cut off.
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
