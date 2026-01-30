Previous
RECOMMEND THE CHORIZZO by jerzyfotos
RECOMMEND THE CHORIZZO

It was one of these great side street finds in PV and finger lickin' good. Done to perfection and I will be back again. A ma and pa operation that has the Mexican vibe.
30th January 2026

Jerzy

