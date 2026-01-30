Sign up
Photo 499
RECOMMEND THE CHORIZZO
It was one of these great side street finds in PV and finger lickin' good. Done to perfection and I will be back again. A ma and pa operation that has the Mexican vibe.
30th January 2026
30th Jan 26
0
0
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
