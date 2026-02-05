Previous
LATE CUT by jerzyfotos
Photo 504

LATE CUT

It looks like Boca has a new barber since we last visited. It seems like late to me but I don't think they open until later in the day. Early to bed and early to rise for us just makes it seem late for the cut
5th February 2026 5th Feb 26

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
138% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact