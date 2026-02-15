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PEOPLE WATCHING...Cafe de Olla by jerzyfotos
Photo 520

PEOPLE WATCHING...Cafe de Olla

Haven't edited this yet. Shot in PV and the lady with the hat looked good to focus on. I've been having trouble uploading pictures for some reason and this is a test.

A favorite place to have coffee or a meal when we could get a table outside and people watch
15th February 2026 15th Feb 26

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
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