Previous
FRIND ESTATE WINERY...CLOSE TO HOME by jerzyfotos
Photo 516

FRIND ESTATE WINERY...CLOSE TO HOME

Igloo for two please. I shot this a couple days ago when we had a bit of snow on them and they looked like igloos. I shot in the daylight but thought it would look great with the lights on. I was right. We come here in the summers for light brunch.
21st February 2026 21st Feb 26

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
141% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bucktree ace
Very cool capture at night with the lights. What a great idea.
February 21st, 2026  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Super capture fav!
February 21st, 2026  
Susan Klassen ace
Beautiful capture with the lights.
February 21st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact