Previous
Photo 516
FRIND ESTATE WINERY...CLOSE TO HOME
Igloo for two please. I shot this a couple days ago when we had a bit of snow on them and they looked like igloos. I shot in the daylight but thought it would look great with the lights on. I was right. We come here in the summers for light brunch.
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
Bucktree
ace
Very cool capture at night with the lights. What a great idea.
February 21st, 2026
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Super capture fav!
February 21st, 2026
Susan Klassen
ace
Beautiful capture with the lights.
February 21st, 2026
