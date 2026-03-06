Sign up
Previous
Photo 524
OPEN - GRANVILLE ISLAND BROOM CO.
When visiting Granville Island in Vancouver recently I shot some trendy store fronts and neon signs. We actually had one of these brooms purchased at a different location in the Kootenays of BC and made by talented artisans.
6th March 2026
6th Mar 26
1
0
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
655
photos
67
followers
51
following
Latest from all albums
KWind
ace
I was on Granville Island last week. That broom store is great!
March 6th, 2026
