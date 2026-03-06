Previous
OPEN - GRANVILLE ISLAND BROOM CO. by jerzyfotos
OPEN - GRANVILLE ISLAND BROOM CO.

When visiting Granville Island in Vancouver recently I shot some trendy store fronts and neon signs. We actually had one of these brooms purchased at a different location in the Kootenays of BC and made by talented artisans.
6th March 2026 6th Mar 26

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
KWind ace
I was on Granville Island last week. That broom store is great!
March 6th, 2026  
