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SUNDAY WALK by jerzyfotos
Photo 537

SUNDAY WALK

Todays walk took us the other direction to Okanagan Lake. I have the morning shift with the pooch and my wife covers the afternoon and I much prefer the mornings, especially when the Okanagan summer heats up.
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
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bkb in the city ace
Very nice spot
March 29th, 2026  
Rick Schies ace
It is a wonderful view
March 30th, 2026  
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