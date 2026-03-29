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Previous
Photo 537
SUNDAY WALK
Todays walk took us the other direction to Okanagan Lake. I have the morning shift with the pooch and my wife covers the afternoon and I much prefer the mornings, especially when the Okanagan summer heats up.
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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Jerzy
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@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
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bkb in the city
ace
Very nice spot
March 29th, 2026
Rick Schies
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It is a wonderful view
March 30th, 2026
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