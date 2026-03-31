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Previous
Photo 538
HIGH WATER
We were in our canyon and I was hoping to post smooth water again. I guess I got creative and had fun doing this with my limited processing. Not sure how I got this or if I could duplicate it :-)
31st March 2026
31st Mar 26
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Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
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