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HIGH WATER by jerzyfotos
Photo 538

HIGH WATER

We were in our canyon and I was hoping to post smooth water again. I guess I got creative and had fun doing this with my limited processing. Not sure how I got this or if I could duplicate it :-)
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
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