Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 541
OK HAD ENOUGH
Our Sunday walk took us through the neighbor's field and we usually get some shots. This one watched us from around the old building that I shoot often and decided to leave with flying leaps. A bit of a reach for the little Lumix
5th April 2026
5th Apr 26
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
676
photos
68
followers
52
following
148% complete
View this month »
534
535
536
537
538
539
540
541
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
such a beautiful capture...
April 5th, 2026
haskar
ace
Well catch. Beautiful capture.
April 5th, 2026
Susan
ace
Wow!
April 5th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Perfect timing! Boing, boing, boing…
April 5th, 2026
Rick Schies
ace
Wow, that was timed perfectly
April 5th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close