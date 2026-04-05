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OK HAD ENOUGH by jerzyfotos
Photo 541

OK HAD ENOUGH

Our Sunday walk took us through the neighbor's field and we usually get some shots. This one watched us from around the old building that I shoot often and decided to leave with flying leaps. A bit of a reach for the little Lumix
5th April 2026 5th Apr 26

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
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Photo Details

Beverley ace
such a beautiful capture...
April 5th, 2026  
haskar ace
Well catch. Beautiful capture.
April 5th, 2026  
Susan ace
Wow!
April 5th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Perfect timing! Boing, boing, boing…
April 5th, 2026  
Rick Schies ace
Wow, that was timed perfectly
April 5th, 2026  
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