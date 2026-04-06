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Previous
Photo 542
MONDAY HIKE
Our canyon has fantastic photo ops and if my back allowed it I would bring a tripod and the big gear. As it is we still get some decent shots with the light Lumix and very good exercise.
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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Jerzy
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@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
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Beverley
ace
fantastic capture... wonderful discoveries I'm sure...
April 6th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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Very cool patterns in the rock
April 6th, 2026
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