Previous
MONDAY HIKE by jerzyfotos
Photo 542

MONDAY HIKE

Our canyon has fantastic photo ops and if my back allowed it I would bring a tripod and the big gear. As it is we still get some decent shots with the light Lumix and very good exercise.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
148% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
fantastic capture... wonderful discoveries I'm sure...
April 6th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Very cool patterns in the rock
April 6th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact