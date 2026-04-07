I LOST COUNT OF THE STAIRS

This part of the canyon is grueling for this old boy. There are four of these and I think this might be the highest. This was not planned when entering our canyon and then I thought what the heck...you can do it out to the mouth of the creek and the level pavement. When we got to the creek mouth that voice on my shoulder said " Oh go ahead...you can make it back the same way. You're not really that old " I was hoping to hear that other common sense voice but nothing doing. Very exhausting for me and if I do these stairs again I hope the good voice works and I take the pavement back home. Bruno was a pleasure to have on this hike since he likes to stop and sniff and he has our phone number around his neck...just in case 😁 yesterday morning walk.