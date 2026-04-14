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COMFORT ZONE by jerzyfotos
Photo 551

COMFORT ZONE

It is interesting to watch in different scenarios.
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
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