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Previous
Photo 553
OFF FISHING
I overheard the fishing guide comment to another that the client was late before they showed up. The day's plan was to fish for burbot that is found in the deep waters of Okanagan Lake and I think I know where they're headed.
16th April 2026
16th Apr 26
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Jerzy
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@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
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Rick Schies
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I really like that low cloud cover. It really sets the mood
April 17th, 2026
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