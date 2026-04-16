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OFF FISHING by jerzyfotos
Photo 553

OFF FISHING

I overheard the fishing guide comment to another that the client was late before they showed up. The day's plan was to fish for burbot that is found in the deep waters of Okanagan Lake and I think I know where they're headed.
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
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Rick Schies ace
I really like that low cloud cover. It really sets the mood
April 17th, 2026  
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