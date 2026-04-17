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FRIDAY WALK by jerzyfotos
Photo 554

FRIDAY WALK

This morning we stuck to sidewalk and shot this little historic site near our RCMP station in West Kelowna. There are a couple other historic buildings that I may shoot again in the future. This little cabin is well kept for its age.
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
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Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Great shot😊
April 17th, 2026  
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