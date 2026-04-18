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Photo 555
LIGHTING UP
Not on my boat. I watched these two men getting ready to fish Saturday morning and it seemed so wonderful outdoors until they stopped for a light. To each his own I guess and I used to smoke years ago but would not allow it these days.
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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Jerzy
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@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
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Rick Schies
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Well, hopefully they had a good day fishing. I like the photo
April 20th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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Lovely light for black and white.
April 20th, 2026
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