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LIGHTING UP by jerzyfotos
Photo 555

LIGHTING UP

Not on my boat. I watched these two men getting ready to fish Saturday morning and it seemed so wonderful outdoors until they stopped for a light. To each his own I guess and I used to smoke years ago but would not allow it these days.
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
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Photo Details

Rick Schies ace
Well, hopefully they had a good day fishing. I like the photo
April 20th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely light for black and white.
April 20th, 2026  
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