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ITS THE WHOLE EXPERIENCE by jerzyfotos
Photo 595

ITS THE WHOLE EXPERIENCE

And seldom just the fishing alone. We can buy a fish at the local grocery and be home within the hour. I would call this a happy place.
(Catching up from the fishing trip)
17th June 2026 17th Jun 26

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
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Rick Schies ace
A lovely sight for our eyes
July 9th, 2026  
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