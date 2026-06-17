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Photo 595
ITS THE WHOLE EXPERIENCE
And seldom just the fishing alone. We can buy a fish at the local grocery and be home within the hour. I would call this a happy place.
(Catching up from the fishing trip)
17th June 2026
17th Jun 26
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Jerzy
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@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
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Rick Schies
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A lovely sight for our eyes
July 9th, 2026
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