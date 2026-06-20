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LATE SHOPPING by jerzyfotos
Photo 592

LATE SHOPPING

The store was closed and I was glad she entered the scene at this time. A couple others walked by but seemed more like street people that can be found downtown near this spot. (catching up)
20th June 2026 20th Jun 26

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
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Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Nice! Lots to explore in the pic!
June 30th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
This looks really good on black
June 30th, 2026  
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