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Photo 600
CANADA DAY
Was spent in West Kelowna so we avoided crowds and traffic on the notorious bridge. The morning walk got this capture and this exact spot will be very busy possibly in the next shot. It's summer and people like this structure to dive off.
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
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365
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Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
1st July 2026 9:06am
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Suzanne
ace
Sometimes 365 is a lesson in geography. I had to look up West Kelowna just out of interest and because I love maps. Looks beautiful!
July 3rd, 2026
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