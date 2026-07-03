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GORGEOUS RIDE by jerzyfotos
Photo 602

GORGEOUS RIDE

Walking back from the lake yesterday I had to stop for a shot. One of our neighbours had this gorgeous Harley parked in his driveway. I've never owned a motor bike but it must be fun to ride.
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
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Rick Schies ace
Likewise, never owned one, did ride on one and it is a nice ride
July 4th, 2026  
bkb in the city ace
Very nice bike
July 4th, 2026  
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