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Previous
Photo 602
GORGEOUS RIDE
Walking back from the lake yesterday I had to stop for a shot. One of our neighbours had this gorgeous Harley parked in his driveway. I've never owned a motor bike but it must be fun to ride.
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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Jerzy
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@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
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Photo Details
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3
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2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
3rd July 2026 10:25am
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Rick Schies
ace
Likewise, never owned one, did ride on one and it is a nice ride
July 4th, 2026
bkb in the city
ace
Very nice bike
July 4th, 2026
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