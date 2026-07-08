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WOULD YOU MIND A PICTURE OR TWO by jerzyfotos
Photo 607

WOULD YOU MIND A PICTURE OR TWO

You can find interesting people to shoot downtown Kelowna without looking too hard.
8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
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Diana ace
Oh wow, what a great pose you are getting!
July 9th, 2026  
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