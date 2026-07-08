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Previous
Photo 607
WOULD YOU MIND A PICTURE OR TWO
You can find interesting people to shoot downtown Kelowna without looking too hard.
8th July 2026
8th Jul 26
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Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
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Diana
ace
Oh wow, what a great pose you are getting!
July 9th, 2026
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