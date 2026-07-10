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SOLO by jerzyfotos
Photo 611

SOLO

We had a couple great bands show up for Westside Days and right next door to the carnival. Tough decision but good music usually wins and the lead guitarist was fantastic,
Carnival shots tomorrow.
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
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Diana ace
What a fabulous shot and vibe, he is so into his music. A must on black!
July 11th, 2026  
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