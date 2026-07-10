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Previous
Photo 611
SOLO
We had a couple great bands show up for Westside Days and right next door to the carnival. Tough decision but good music usually wins and the lead guitarist was fantastic,
Carnival shots tomorrow.
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
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Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
10th July 2026 10:51pm
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Diana
ace
What a fabulous shot and vibe, he is so into his music. A must on black!
July 11th, 2026
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