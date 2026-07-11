Previous
ANOTHER YEAR by jerzyfotos
Photo 612

ANOTHER YEAR

Another Westside Days complete. I had camera issues that I could not fix in the dark and the intention was to include the whole ferris wheel. A lot of summery things going on local. (bob)
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
167% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact