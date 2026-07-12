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Previous
Photo 613
WHEN SHOPPING JUST ISNT YOUR THING
Caught this youg fella at a market he didn't want to be at by the look of it. At least he was out of the blazing sun and heat. Glad he had the phone to keep him occupied while parents shopped. (yesterday)
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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Jerzy
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@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
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Janice
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Good candid capture. I like the yellow / black colour palette.
July 13th, 2026
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